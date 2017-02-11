A one-off 1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export Uovo by Fontana is heading to auction

A one-off Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export Uovo Fontana of 1950, or simply a Ferrari l’Uovo (meaning egg in English), will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in 19 August at this year’s Pebble Beach, with its estimated selling price being $5.5 million.









The Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export Uovo is a creation of Carrozzeria Fontana, after they received an order from the Italian racing driver Giannino Marzotto, in order to construct the car. People of Fontana joined a Ferrari 166 MM and a 212 Export to create the car that you see in the above photo.

In 1951 the car took part in the Mille Miglia endurance race and Giro di Sicilia, where it failed to finish due to mechanical problems. The current owner, has it in his possession since 1986 and after 31 years, he decided to sell it. The last time the car made its appearance, was almost two decades ago at the Ferrari Museum.