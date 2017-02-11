Chevrolet presented the Redline Special Edition for its models

Chevrolet presented at the Chicago auto show 9 Redline Special Edition models. The models that are available in this edition are the Cruze LT, Malibu LT, Camaro SS and LT, Colorado LT, Traverse Premier, Trax LT, Equinox LT, Silverado Double Cab Z71 LT and the Silverado Crew Cab LTZ Z71.









This special edition adds to the cars, red accents, a black grille, black mirror covers, black wheels, a black Chevrolet logo, as well as black and red decorations. There are no mechanical changes on the cars offered in this edition.