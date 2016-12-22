Audi teases the Q8 E-tron concept

Audi released the first teaser photos of their electric SUV, the Q8 E-tron concept that will make its debut at NAIAS at the Detroit auto show in January, with its production version expected to be presented in 2019.









The first teaser photo reveals the front part of the new SUV that follows the characteristic design lines of the company. The car features a chrome grille, laser lights and large openings on the front bumper, that give it a more aggressive look.

According to the company’s designer Marc Lichte, the interior of the Q8 will be similar to that of the new A8 and it will have few buttons, with most of the functionality being handled by the infotainment system. We will know more details about the new Q8 E-tron concept at 9 January just before the Detroit auto show open its gates.