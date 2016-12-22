2017 Volkswagen Golf R facelift

Volkswagen unveiled the Golf R facelift, that features new bumpers, new lights and new wheels. It’s 2.0-liter TSI engine produces 310 hp with 400 Nm of torque, an increase of 10 hp and 20 Nm of torque and it can be combined with either a 6-speed manual, or a DSG, with the power to pass on the road through all the wheels, helping the car to do the 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.









Its interior has new decorations, a 12.3 inch digital dashboard, a head-up display, new upholstery, a new 9.2 inch touch screen for the Infotainment System, that supports voice commands and gestures, making the Golf the first model in the compact car class to be equipped with a system that supports gestures.

The Golf R, will be offered also in a Variant version, with the car’s price in Germany starting from €40,700 Euros and €44,800 for the Golf R Variant.