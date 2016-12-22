New information on the Ferrari SP 275 RW Competizione

Ferrari presented in the beginning of December, at Finali Mondiali in Daytona, the RW SP275 Competizione, a new one-off car and today the company gave new information for the car. It is based on the F12berlinetta having new bumpers, a new bonnet, new headlights, new side fenders, an aluminum fuel tank cap and new 20-inch rims.









The car is painted in a Giallo triplo strato color, it has carbon details and it has been inspired by the 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C with a chassis number 06885 who won in the GT class of Le Mans back in 1965.

Under the long hood of the Ferrari SP275 RW Competizione lies a 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine and the transmission of the F12tdf, with the rear wheels to be larger than those of the F12berlinetta. The engine produces 780 hp with 705 Nm of torque, allowing the car to do the 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, with its top speed exceeding 340 km/h.

Ferrari did not announce how much the car’s owner, Dr. Rick Workman paid, but they said that it took two years to construct.