Belgian GP 2017 results

Lewis Hamilton has won one of the toughest victories this year, at the Belgian Grand Prix. Hamilton was followed, throughout the race by Sebastian Vettel, who might have passed him, but he stayed in the second position. This was the 58th victory in the career of Hamilton.









On third place we find Daniel Ricciardo, followed by Kimi Raikkonen, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Hulkenberg, Romain Grosjean, Felipe Massa, Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz on the tenth position, in a good race for Williams, considering how slow the FW40 was yesterday. The next Grand Prix will be held next weekend, at the legendary Monza track in Italy.