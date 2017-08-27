Belgian GP 2017 results

Belgian GP 2017 results

Lewis Hamilton has won one of the toughest victories this year, at the Belgian Grand Prix. Hamilton was followed, throughout the race by Sebastian Vettel, who might have passed him, but he stayed in the second position. This was the 58th victory in the career of Hamilton.

On third place we find Daniel Ricciardo, followed by Kimi Raikkonen, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Hulkenberg, Romain Grosjean, Felipe Massa, Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz on the tenth position, in a good race for Williams, considering how slow the FW40 was yesterday. The next Grand Prix will be held next weekend, at the legendary Monza track in Italy.

Position Driver Car Laps Gap
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 1h24m42.820s
2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 44 2.358s
3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull/Renault 44 10.791s
4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 44 14.471s
5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 44 16.456s
6 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 44 28.087s
7 Romain Grosjean Haas/Ferrari 44 23h35m17.s
8 Felipe Massa Williams/Mercedes 44 23h35m17.s
9 Esteban Ocon Force India/Mercedes 44 23h35m17.s
10 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso/Renault 44 23h35m17.s
11 Lance Stroll Williams/Mercedes 44 23h35m17.s
12 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso/Renault 44 23h35m17.s
13 Jolyon Palmer Renault 44 23h35m17.s
14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren/Honda 44 23h35m17.s
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 44 23h35m17.s
16 Marcus Ericsson Sauber/Ferrari 44 23h35m17.s
17 Sergio Perez Force India/Mercedes 42 Not running
Fernando Alonso McLaren/Honda 25 Retirement
Max Verstappen Red Bull/Renault 7 Retirement
Pascal Wehrlein Sauber/Ferrari 2 Retirement

