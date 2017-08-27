Car legends: Maserati Bora

The Maserati Bora is mid engine super car of the 70s, but it is also the first model designed by Italdesign for Maserati. The car’s name comes from the Bora wind.









The modern image of the Maserati Bora was supported by a corresponding modern technology beneath the sculpted metal panels, like the hydraulic system of the Citroen DS that controlled the brakes, the height of the seats, the steering wheel and the depth of the pedals.

The Bora is equipped with a 4.7-liter V8 engine that was made entirely from aluminium and produced 330 hp, allowing the car to have a top speed of 260 km/h.

The strong performance of the Bora was supported by a precise handling and also good stability on the highway. The Maserati Bora experienced a great commercial success at its launch and in total it was produced in 550 units.