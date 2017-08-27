Honda will bring the R300 in Monza, next week

Honda Motor Co. wanted to commemorate the 50 anniversary of the win of the RA 300 on the track of Monza and will bring the car to the famous track, before the start of the 13th race of the F1 World Championship, next Sunday, September 3.









Honda started to participate in the races of the F1 World Championship in 1964. The 1967 RA300 was presented for the first time at the Italian Grand Prix, driven by John Surtees, who started from the ninth place on the starting line. The Honda RA300 was equipped with a 3.0-liter liquid-cooled naturally V12, producing 420 hp at 11,500 rpm. Jonhn Surtees drove the RA300 to the front of the race, on the last lap and won the race by a margin of 0.2 seconds, conquering the second victory for the Honda team in the F1 Championship.

The Director of Motor Sports Division of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Masashi Yamamoto said: “it is our great pleasure to be able to bring the car on the same track to celebrate 50 years from the victory. We hope that fans will enjoy the presentation of the car and the sound of the classic V12 engine, a car created by passion, for victory. Also, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to FIA for their support and cooperation for the presentation of the RA300 in this race.”

The car will be driven by Nirei Fukuzumi, who said: “this will be my first chance to drive a formula one car. It is a great honour to be able to do this at the Monza Circuit in Italy, where this car won the Championship 50 years ago. I will continue to work hard and try to get back to this track as an F1 pilot.”