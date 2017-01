DMC presented a tuning package for the Bentley Bentayga. The big luxury SUV features new forged wheels that are available from 22 to 24 inches, while its bonnet, aprons and tailgate have carbon decorations.









The package makes the 6.0-liter W12 engine of the Bentayga, produce 692 hp with 1,055 Nm of torque, an increase of 92 hp and 155 Nm. This increase in power was achieved with a reprogramming of the ECU and the installation of a new exhaust.