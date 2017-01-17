2018 Ford Mustang facelift

Ford unveiled the renewed version of the sixth generation of the Mustang, which will be available from next autumn in the US and after one year from now, in Europe.









The American muscle car has new bumpers, new lights, a wider grille, a new splitter and a new rear spoiler. The bonnet is redesigned and positioned 20 mm lower, while the rear lights have new graphics.

The biggest changes are detected in the mechanical parts, with Ford to decide to remove from the model range the 3.7-liter V6 engine, with the car being available with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost and a 5.0-liter V8 engine. The last one, will be combined with a new 10-speed automatic gearbox, which replaces the 6-speed automatic, and offers faster changes and better response on throttle commands. The manual 6-speed gearbox of the GT version has been upgraded and it now has a double clutch and a dual-mass flywheel.

The car’s interior features a new dashboard, which optionally is available as digital, with a 12-inch screen featuring three different modes, normal, sport and track. The car has also a fake exhaust sound system that allows adjusting of the volume of the V8. Finally, Ford says that they have used better quality materials throughout the interior of the car.