Opel Crossland X

Opel unveiled today the Crossland X, which will make its debut at the Geneva auto show. The car will be the main competitor of the Peugeot 2008 and the Renault Captur.









It is 4.21 meters long, which makes it a little smaller than the Astra, on which it is based. The driving position is located 10 mm higher and it offers panoramic visibility. Its design borrows elements from the Mokka X and the Astra. It can be equipped with adaptive LED lights, a head-up display and a panoramic rear view camera.

Its interior borrows the layout of the Mokka X and Astra, with the central console having a touchscreen for the infotainment system, that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while there is a wireless charging point, a Wi-Fi hotspot and the Opel OnStar system.

The company did not announce the engines of the car, but they said that the power will be transferred exclusively to the front axle. In terms of security systems, the car will have an advanced park assist, a forward collision alert, an automatic emergency braking, a lane keep assist system, a speed sign recognition system and more.