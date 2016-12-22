Bentley Continental GT V8 S Black Edition

Bentley presented the Continental GT V8 S Black Edition, that will be available as a coupe and a convertible. The car is equipped with a modified 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine producing 528 hp with 680 Nm of torque, combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission.









It has black shiny decorations in the frames of the windows, in the lower part of the bumper, on the door handles and on the 7-spoke 21-inch alloy wheels.

Finally, the Mulliner Driving Specification package for those who wish to diversify further their car, includes new leather seats and new door panels that create contrast with the stitches and 5-spoke sports rims painted in a shiny black color.