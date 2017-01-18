Bentley Continental Supersports watch by Breitling

Breitling presented a limited edition watch for the new Bentley Continental Supersports. The watch is called Bentley Supersports B55, a smart watch addressed exclusively to owners of the new Continental Supersports, the fastest and most powerful Bentley ever built.









The watch features two digital monitors and collaborates with the driver’s smart phone via a special application, so that it can show various indications. Its case is made of titanium, with the dials being made from carbon. It can be combined with either a leather or rubber strap and it will be released in just 500 units.