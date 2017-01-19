The evolution of the Range Rover in a 85 second video

The Range Rover has been producing cars for already 48 years. In almost five decades, we have had four generations of the Range Rover, from the first, 3-door model of 1970, to the fourth generation in 2012.









The result of the many years of evolution is a Range Rover faithful to the main idea of the first model, but also completely different from it. The current model is almost entirely made of aluminium, while the first had an aluminium body on a steel frame. The current generation is and much larger being 5.20 m long, compared to the length of 4.45 m of the first generation.

The larger dimensions and the high-quality equipment of the fourth generation mean a lot more weight, but the increase in horsepower helps the car be fast and agile.