Kia K7 Hybrid

Kia unveiled the hybrid version of the K7 that is equipped with a four-cylinder 2.4-liter petrol engine producing 159 hp with 206 Nm of torque, combined with an electric motor of 51 hp (38 kW), which is powered by a lithium-ion battery of 1.76 kWh. The car’s weight is 1,680 kilos and its average fuel consumption is 6.1 liters/100 km.









Its interior borrows some details from the K900, making use of better and higher quality materials, while also featuring a leather upholstery, a head-up display, decorative wood and a Krell sound system.

The car has an autonomous braking system, an active Cruise Control, a lane change notification system and automatic high beam lights.