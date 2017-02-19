Lego Technic and BMW collaborated and presented the BMW Hover Ride Design Concept, a very futuristic floating motorcycle, with the style of BMW.









The engineers of the BMW Junior Company had created a model hoverbike and then they decided to produce it in a 1:1 scale. The result is what you see in the gallery, with the concept being presented at the LEGO World of Copenhagen. Obviously hoverbikes are still part of the imagination, but maybe in the future we will really see them on the streets.

“The Hover Ride does not only keep the DNA of typical BMW motorcycles, but also it picks up the stylistic characteristics of LEGO Technics.” said Alexander Buckan, boss of BMW Motorrad Vehicle Design.