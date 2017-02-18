Car Legends: Nissan Micra 350 SR

Nissan presented in 2002, the Micra 350R that was initially equipped with a 2.0-liter racing engine that produced 265 hp and was mounted in the center, with the power to pass to the rear wheels.









However the first engine proved unreliable and the car was afterwards equipped with a VQ35, with a block from a Murano and a cylinder head from a 350Z, improved from Nismo, which was combined with a manual six-speed transmission. This 3.5-liter engine, delivered 310 hp, that enabled the Micra 350 SR to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in less than 5.6 seconds, with its top speed being 250 km/h.