BMW M2 by BIESSE Racing on the dyno

The BMW M2 has been the favorite car of almost every tuning company this year, we have seen so many upgrade packages for it, with so many power outputs that even reach close to 500 hp and so many styling packages that we can not even count them, but in the end the M2 is one of the best M cars you can buy and it is selling very well, so more packages will surely follow next year.









The car produces 370 hp with 500 Nm of torque, but with the package of Biesse Racing installed, it delivers 422 hp with 577 Nm of torque. In the video that follows you can see the car on the dyno.