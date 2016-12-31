Car Legends: 1987 BMW M6

All M models of BMW are impressive cars, but the old ones have their own charm and beauty. In 1987 BMW released in US the M6 (E24), which was a rebadged M635 CSi, that was sold in Europe.









Mechanically the car was equipped with the 3.5-liter S38 6-cylinder in-line engine that produced 260 hp with 330 Nm of torque, combined with a 5-speed manual transmission. The M635CSi on the other hand produced 290 hp with 340 Nm of torque, since its engine was non-catalytic. In total 1,767 M6 were produced, which makes the M6 E24 a really rare car that is usually sold for over $50,000.