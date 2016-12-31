Lamborghini has restored the first Miura P400 SV

Lamborghini presented in 1971 at the Geneva auto show the Miura P400 SV, with the car of the main picture being a pre-production prototype that was never sold, but after 45 years, it needed to be rebuilt, with Polo Storico, the in-house heritage section of the Italian automobile industry, to take over the job of restoring it.









The Miura SV was equipped with a 4.0-liter V12 engine, mounted transversely, that produced 385 hp with 400 Nm of torque, combined with a 5-speed manual transmission. Compared with the simple Miura, the SV was wider by 13 centimeters in the back and it had wider tires of Pirelli. When it was presented it was the fastest production car in the world, for 18 months.

This Miura SV has a chassis number #4751 and practically it is a Miura P400S which was upgraded with SV parts. The Polo Storico tried to restore and reuse the parts of the car and they also added some new. Their goal was to restore the model to such an extent as to be as close as possible to its original condition.