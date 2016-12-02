Car Legends: Volvo 850 T5 R

The Volvo 850 T5 R is what we call a sleeper car, right from the factory, you might argue that its 17-inch sport wheels, its low ground clearance and sporty body-kit may betray that it is powerful, but to someone who does not know a lot about cars its seems like an old Volvo station wagon.









Porsche had helped in the engine development, transmission and interior of the car, which was equipped with a 5-cylinder 2.3-liter engine producing 243 hp, to the front wheels. This power enabled it to do the 0-100 in 5.7 seconds and to have a top speed electronically limited to 240 km/h, which could reach 260 km/h without the limiter.