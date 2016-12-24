A rare Renault 5 Turbo 2 is heading to auction

The Renault 5 Turbo 2 is one of the most iconic hot hatches of the 1980s. A pristine Renault 5 Turbo 2 will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s at Paris in February of 2017.









It was January of 1980 when Renault unveiled the 5 Turbo and in the four years that it stayed in production, they sold 3,576 cars. The layout of the engine in the center and back, along with the rear wheel drive and remarkably wide body kit, made it highly desirable. Mechanically, the 5 Turbo was equipped with a 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine producing 185 hp, while it had a weight of just 970 kg.

The R5 Turbo II was produced in just 250 units, with its 1.4-liter turbo engine producing 160 hp, that enabled it to do the 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds, with its top speed reaching 200 km/h. This particular car has traveled 5,900 km and it is in an excellent condition.