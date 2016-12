RevoZport unveiled a new upgrade package for the BMW M2. Stylistically the car acquires an aerodynamic package that includes a new grille, new bumpers, side skirts, a new hood, vents in the fenders, a front splitter, a diffuser, two rear spoilers and carbon decorations.









Mechanically the inline six-cylinder engine of the car has been strengthened and it produces 480 hp, an increase of 110 hp, with the changes to be completed with new wheels and a lower suspension.