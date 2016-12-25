The livery of this year’s Ford Fiesta WRC

There are only 25 days remaining until the start of this year’s WRC season and today M-Sport revealed the liveries of the Ford Fiesta WRC for 2017.









The liveries will be presented officially at the Autosport International in Birmingham, in January, with Ford to bring back the separate liveries for their cars, something they had done for the first time in 2005. This year, Sébastien Ogier with Julien Ingrassia will race with the team of Ford having a Red Bull livery, while Ott Tanak and Martin Järveoja will have a geometric inspired livery on their Fiesta.