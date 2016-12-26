FCA is recalling 43,071 cars of Dodge and Jeep

FCA has announced that they are recalling 43,071 vehicles, in order to change the sensor of the crankshaft connector. The recall concerns the 2016 models of the Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot, that are equipped with 4-cylinder 2.0 or 2.4-liter engines. Most cars have been sold in the U.S., while there are than 2,830 sold in markets outside of North America.









The information kept after repairs on these cars, showed that there were several vehicles, whose crankshaft connector sensor did not conform to the required specifications. This may result in the sensor not making contact and the vehicle not being able to start, or have problems during driving. However, there are no reported accidents due to this fact.

Finally, owners whose cars are affected, will be notified in a timely manner with the recall to start on 27 January 2017.