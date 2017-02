BMW has already recalled more than 1.1 million cars in the U.S., because of problematic Takata airbags and now the German company announced the recall of an additional 230,117 models.









The recalls includes the 3-Series produced between 2000 and 2002, the 5-Series produced between 2001 and 2003 and the X5 produced between 2001 and 2002. The owners of the affected cars will be informed through letters, in order to go to their local dealerships and get the problem fixed, free of charge.