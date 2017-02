A rare and very beautiful 1977 Pontiac Trans Am Bandit is up for sale on eBay. The car is painted in a black color, with the characteristic golden details and the magnificent firebird logo on its hood.









It is equipped with a 455 cubic inch engine, that produces over 500 hp , combined with a 4 speed manual transmission. It has a black leather interior with orange details and a 3 spoke steering wheel. Its current price is $17,900 and the auction ends in 3 hours and a half.