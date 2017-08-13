The Bollinger B1 has more than 6,000 pre orders

Bollinger, an American company that was founded in order to build the first electric off-road vehicle on the planet, presented their fist model, the B1, almost 2 weeks ago. Its boxy bodywork has design elements of models such as the Land Rover Defender and the Hummer H1. Its length is just 3.81 m, with its width touching 1.94 m.









It is equipped with an electric motor that delivers 360 hp and 640 Nm of torque. It can do the 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, while its top speed reaches 204 km/h. It will be available with a small or a big battery, of 60 or 100 kWh, with an estimated autonomy of 190 km or 320 km, respectively. It weighs 1,760 kg and its rear seats can be removed, so as to turn it into a pick-up.

A striking feature of the Bollinger B1 is that under the front bonnet there is a storage space, since its motor is very small and it is mounted low.

The company has received 6,000 pre orders for the Bollinger B1. Later in the year Bollinger will begin to collect advance payments, amounting to $1,000, from those who actually want to get the car.