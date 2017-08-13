Skoda is planning to release an electric coupe SUV and a new hatchback until 2020

Skoda will be releasing a purely electric hatchback and an SUV with Coupe lines until 2020. The SUV will be the production version of the Vision E that was presented last year in Shanghai and one of the first models of the Volkswagen Group that will use the MEB platform, that is developed specifically for electric models.









The car will be placed between the Karoq and the Kodiaq. Its official name has not yet been announced, but we know that it will have around 300 hp and an autonomy of nearly 500 km.

The hatchback model will be released a year later and it will also be based on the MEB platform. Basically it will be the production version of the ID Concept with the logos of Skoda.

The company did not announce the name of this model, but rumors say that it might be called Felicia E. Its dimensions are expected to be close to those of the Rapid Spaceback.