A gorgeous 1985 Renault R5 Turbo 2 is up for auction

A gorgeous white 1985 Renault R5 Turbo 2 is looking for a new owner. The car was purchased new from Germany in 1985 and until today it has traveled 60,000 kilometers. The R5 Turbo 2 was produced in just 250 units and it was equipped with a 1.4-liter turbo inline engine, mounted in the center, producing 160 hp, that enabled it to do the 0-100 km/hour in 6.6 seconds, with its top speed reaching 200 km/hour.









The engine of this specific R5 Turbo 2 features an improved Renault Sport Kit that makes it produce 185 hp. The increased horsepower comes from a larger intercooler and wastegate, upping the boost bar to 1.7. The power is transferred to the rear wheels through a five-speed gearbox and limited slip differential of ZF.

The car has done all the mainstream service from the owner, who also placed a new clutch and petrol and oil filters. All certification documents of authenticity come with the car.

It stands on 15-inch rims from the Alpine A310, with Yokohama tires. The auction ends this Tuesday and until now the best offer is $36,250, you can see the listing here.