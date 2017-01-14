Bugatti Veyron vs Rimac Concept_One

Electric cars are not built just to be eco-friendly, some of them are really fast and pack a lot of power and the Rimac Concept_One is one of those cars.









It is equipped with four electric motors, one for each wheel, powered by a 82 kWh battery and it has four gearboxes. The front electric motors have one-speed gearboxes, while the rear have two-speed dual clutch transmissions.

The system of the car produces 1,088 hp with 1600 Nm of torque, that enable it to do the 0-100 km/h in 2.6 seconds, the 0-200 km/h in 6.2 seconds and the 0-300 km/hour in 14.2 seconds, with its top speed being 355 km/h.

The car went head to head with a Bugatti Veyron on a drag race, that you can see on the video that follows.