Purple Koenigsegg Regera, paying tribute to Prince

Koenigsegg wanting to pay tribute to Prince, who passed away on April 21st, prepared a special Regera with purple carbon. Initially the company had thought to create a Regera with a purple and gold colour scheme, but finally they decided that gold was not appropriate and thus replaced it with black carbon.









The car has white brake callipers and carbon wheels. Its interior features a white leather upholstery, carbon decorations and purple stitching.

There are no mechanical changes and so the purple Regera produces 1,500 hp with 2,000 Nm of torque, that enable it to do the 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, the 0-200 km/h in 6.6 seconds and the 0-300 km/h in 10.9 seconds, with its top speed being 402 km/h.