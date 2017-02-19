How car companies got their names Part 3

This is the third and last part of the article on how car companies got their names, you can find the first part here and the second part here. In the first and second part, we explained the history behind each car company’s name from Alfa Romeo to Nissan, today we will continue with Oldsmobile and finish with Zastava.









43. OLDSMOBILE named after its founder Ransom Eli Olds (1864-1950). He also gave his name to another car company called REO.

44. OPEL the surname of its founder, Adam Opel, who transformed his company in an automotive company in 1862.

45. PEUGEOT The company got its name from Jean Jaques Peugeot (1705-1741). The previous name was Les Fils des Peugeot Freres, which meant The sons of the Peugeot brothers. The company started its work in 1890 on the production of agricultural implements. Armand Peugeot managed to buy a new diesel engine from Panhard and then they evolved into the second biggest manufacturer of France.

46. PONTIAC was founded in 1893 by Edward M. Murphy as Pontiac Buggy Company in the city of Pontiac, Michigan. The company manufactured carriages for horses, and after 1907 under the name Oakland Motor Car Company, they produce cars. In 1909, General Motors acquired half of the company’s shares. The founder of GM, William Durant, was a friend of Murphy.

47. PORSCHE Ferdinand Porsche was a well-known designer who had started early his creative effort, but he had to wait 15 years to see his designs take the form of a production car.

48. RENAULT Louis Renault (1877-1944) with his brothers Marcel and Fernand, founded the French family company Renault Freres (meaning Renault Brothers).

49. ROLLS-ROYCE The British engineer Henry Royce, was disappointed by a new car he had bought and so he decided to make his own cars. He created the Royce Company Ltd which attracted the interest of entrepreneur C. S. Rolls. The two companies merged in 1906 in Rolls Royce Ltd.

50. ROVER The name comes from the “Rover Safety Cycle” bicycle of 1884 that closely resembles today’s bicycles and it has this name, because it was innovative for its time from a security perspective.

51. SAAB Svenska Aeroplane AB (Aktiebolaget) ( Swedish Airplane Limited) was founded in 1937. In principle, as the name suggests the company manufactured engines for airplanes and in 1944 they started producing cars.

52. SEAT the Sociedad Espanola de Automoviles de Turismo, S.A. (SEAT) was founded on 9 May of 1950.

53. SIMCA Société Industrielle de Micanique et Carrosserie Automobile. The French company was founded in 1935 by the commercial agent of Fiat in France, H.T. Pigozzi.

54. SUBARU In Japanese Subaru means Union. However the six stars on the company’s logo, depict the constellation of the Pleiades, which according to mythology were the daughters of Atlas.

55. TATRA The name comes from the well-known Czech Tatra mountains. The company was founded in 1850 as Nesselsdorfer Wagenbau-Fabriksgesellschaft, and renamed in 1919 to Tatra.

56. TOYOTA named after its founder Sakichi Toyoda (1894-1952). At the beginning it was called Toyoda Automatic Loom Works Ltd. and its main subject were textiles, in 1937 it was renamed to Toyota Motor Company.

57. VAUXHALL The company got its name from the area in which it is located, Vauxhall Gardens in London.

58. VOLKSWAGEN in German it means “people’s car” and it is a composition of words Volks (meaning Nation) and Wagen (meaning Vehicle). The company’s first vehicle was the Beetle.

59. VOLVO in Latin it means “Rolling” and that is the name chosen by the company’s founders, Gustaf Larson and Assar Gabrielsson in 1925.

60. ZASTAVA Its full name is Zavodi Crvena Zastava meaning red flag factory.

We hope that you have enjoyed reading these series of articles, as much as we had enjoyed writing them.