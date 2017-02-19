Mercedes is recalling over 18,000 cars

Mercedes has announced that they are recalling over 18,000 cars in 3 different recall campaigns. The cars affected from these recalls are the new E-Class and the GLE and GLS-Class, built in 2016 and 2017.









Specifically Mercedes recalls 12,456 E-Class models, which are the E300, E300 4Matic and E43 AMG, in which, according to NHTSA, the passenger classification system is not calibrated properly.

This means that when an adult is sitting in the passenger seat, the system thinks there is a kid in that position and disables the passenger air bag and this could cause injury to passengers in the event of an accident. In addition 73 units of E300 may have a damaged lever on the steering column, something that could prevent the vehicle from changing gear.

The last recall is about 5,882 GLE, GLE Coupe and GLS, in which a part of the central console could get unstuck in a crash, increasing the chance of injury. Finally, in 4 GLE350 and GLS450 the windshield may not be installed correctly.