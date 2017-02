Dodge has been teasing the Challenger SRT Demon, for several weeks. We already know that the car will be rear-wheel drive, it will have drag tires and it will be weighing 97.5 kg less, with rumors saying that it will produce 760 hp.









One day ago, pictures of the car were leaked on Instagram, with the Challenger SRT Demon to appear on a music video of Pitbull, according to the person that posted them.