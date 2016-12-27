Car Legends: 1981 Chevrolet Corvette GTO

John Greenwood was one of the first Corvette tuners and his name was associated with many beautiful custom Corvettes. He had built only 2 Corvette GTOs, that were equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 turbo engine producing 450 hp, combined with a 4-speed manual transmission.









The car featured a wide body kit that produced better downforce, it had fixed front lights, a ducktail spoiler incorporated in the trunk, multi-spoke rims and a red leather interior. It has been the center of attention in many Corvette events and surely remains “cool” even today. At the 2015 Scottsdale Auction, one of the two Corvette GTO sold for $34,100 and became part of the Lingenfelter Collection.