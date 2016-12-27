One of the four black Ferrari F50 is heading to auction

For many years old Ferrari models were in their majority red and yellow, which made the choice of another color a smart decision if you wanted just to buy a car as an investment.









One of the just four black Ferrari F50, is going to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in Arizona on 19-20 January of 2017. The firm’s estimate is that this F50 will be sold for $3 to $3.5 million.

Its color is called Nero Daytona, of the total 349 F50 constructed, 302 were painted in a Rosso Corsa red color and 31 in a Giallo Modena yellow color. Of the sixteen remaining cars, eight were painted in darker red color called Rosso Barchetta, four were painted in Nero Daytona and four in Argento Nurburgring. Only 55 cars were imported in the US and this is one of the two black cars in the continent. Plus it’s the only one remaining functional, since the other one was involved in a serious accident three years ago.

This Ferrari F50 has a frame number 104092 and it was built in December of 1995. It has traveled just 2,090 miles and it looks completely new.