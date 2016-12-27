Vanderhall Laguna

Vanderhall, an American company unveiled a three-wheeled convertible vehicle that features a chassis made of aluminum and has a weight of 623 kilos.









It is equipped with a 1.4-liter turbo engine producing 200 hp, combined with a 6-speed automatic transmission that enables it to do the 0-96 km/h in less than 5 seconds, with its top speed reaching 210 km/h.

The car has many comfort features, such as heated seats, a sound system, a Bluetooth system, ABS and brake assist, with the luggage space to reach 75 liters.