A stock 1989 Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 is heading to auction

By Ray Kemeyo -
Finding a stock Nissan GT-R R32 for sale is like finding a needle in a haystack. The reason of course is the small production numbers, but mainly the excellent tuning potential of the car, that has led to the majority of the cars being modified.

Prices of the 1989 and 1990 Skyline GT-R R32, lately are increasing and on average they have doubled in Japan. A well-preserved R32 can now be sold at a price bigger than that of a R34, with analysts predicting that the car is going to become a future classic.

The car in the main photo is one of the first built and it will be auctioned in some days by RM Sotheby’s .

Mechanically it is equipped with a 2.6-litre six-cylinder in-line engine, which delivers 280 hp at 6,800 rpm with 353 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm, combined with a 5-speed manual transmission, with the power to pass to all the wheels. It is able to do the 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, while it can do the quarter-mile in 13 seconds.

Its estimated sale price is between $50,000 and $70,000 and it has traveled only 23,360 km.

