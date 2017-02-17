The Cobalt SS and TC were equipped with a 2.0-liter Ecotec engine that produced over 260 hp. The Cobalt had the NLS (No Lift Shift)system, which facilitated fast gear changes, in order to be faster during drag races.









The lateral acceleration of the Cobalt touched 0.6 g and for a long time it was considered one of the best entry-level track day cars.

The Cobalt was able to accelerate to 100 km/h from a standstill in 5.5 seconds and it could do the quarter-mile in 13.1 seconds with an exit speed of 165.7 km/h. The car was also included in the famous Need For Speed: ProStreet.