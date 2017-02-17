BMW M2 M Performance Edition

BMW will be offering in the US, the M2 M Performance Edition, which will be produced in just 150 units, each having a starting price of $61,695.









The car is painted in an Alpine White color, it has many M Performance accessories, the M Driver’s Package, the M Performance suspension and exhaust tailpipes made of titanium.

The car will have a top speed of 270 km/h, which is 20 km/h more than the 250 km/h top speed of the “simple” M2 and it will also have black mirror caps, a black grille, illuminated door sills, LED headlights, adjustable sports seats and a keyless entry system.