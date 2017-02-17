An extremely rare 1950 Ferrari 166 MM is heading to auction

Ferrari began building cars in 1947 with their first car to be the 125S, that was produced in only two units. The 166 that you see in the main picture was produced between 1948 and 1953, with only 39 cars leaving the factory.









The 27th 166MM built, with MM meaning Mille Miglia is going to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in Amelia Island. The car has participated in many races around Europe and America and it is one of the last cars, curated by Carrozzeria Touring.

After its racing career, it went in the US, in the hands of Ed Gilbertson, a leading member of the Ferrari Club of America and it participated in several events for historic vehicles. The car is in a perfect condition and it has also been certified by Ferrari Classiche.