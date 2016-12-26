Car Legends: Covini B24 Turbocooler

Covini Engineering presented at the 1981 Geneva Show, the B24 Turbocooler, a very advanced car for its time, that had an air-liquid intercooler and an independent suspension.









Only 9 cars were built and sold in US. Some of the cars that were produced were equipped with the 4-cylinder 2.5-liter engine of the Lancia Gamma, combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox and they were able to produce 130 hp at 4,300 rpm with 208 Nm of torque at 3,000 having a top speed of 205 km/h. The car was rear-wheel drive and it had a weight of 1,050 kg. It was alco known as Covini Sirio.