A 1958 Porsche 356 A Super Speedster is heading to auction

A very rare 1958 Porsche 356 A Super Speedster will be auctioned by Gooding & Company, which estimates that the car will be sold between $200 and $275 thousand.









The car was purchased new in 1958 by a Los Angeles resident and it was locked in the garage for more than 10 years. The next owner left the car in bad condition, in order to deter thieves. The current owner, acquired the car in 2000 and left it indoors until early this year. In short, the car has spent 45 of its 58 years, rotting in warehouses.

The car needs an intensive restoration to regain its former glory. The 356 A Super Speedster, was the hardcore version of 356 and it was equipped with a 1.6-liter boxer engine producing 75 hp.