Vision Of Speed (VOS), presented an upgrade package for the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, that features a new carbon rear spoiler, a carbon diffuser, new exhaust tailpipes and an Akrapovic exhaust that weighs 20 kilos less and raises the car’s performance to 630 hp with 573 Nm of torque.









The interior of the car has carbon fiber decorations everywhere. The package is completed with Mansory wheels of 20 and 21 inches, front and rear, and H&R springs that lower the car by 35mm.