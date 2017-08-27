Volkswagen has built 150 million cars, the 150th million car that came out of the production line of the company’s factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, was a blue Golf GTE. Over the decades and now seven generations, the compact model of the German manufacturer has been produced in more than 34 million units.









Volkswagen started manufacturing cars on December 27, 1945 with the Type 1 (Beetle), a model that stayed in production until 2003, being produced in 21.5 million units.

The company notes in its statements that the production of the Passat has already exceeded 20 million units, the Jetta 19.5 million units and the Polo 17 million units.

At the moment, Volkswagen produces globally 60 models in a total of 14 countries around the world in 50 different production units.