A Lightweight Jaguar E-Type is heading to auction

The original Lightweight Jaguar E-Type is a very rare and desirable car. Jaguar decided to produce 6 “new” Lightweight E-Type, reaching the original target of 18 cars, that were promised in 1963. The car that you see in the main picture is the 10th of the 12 original cars built and it will be auctioned by Bohnams in Scottsdale, Arizona.









The car had won the Australian GT Championship in 1963. Its frame number is S850667 and after its racing career it passed into the hands of collectors with the current owner, owning it since 1999.

This model appears rarely in auctions and the auction house, estimates that it will reach a selling price close to $8 million!