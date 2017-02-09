Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R

Chevrolet presented the Camaro GT4.R, with which they will enter the GT4 Championship. The car has an aerodynamic body kit and it is equipped with the atmospheric 6.2-liter V8 engine of the Camaro SS, which will be combined with a 6-speed Xtrac sequential gearbox, a differential lock and with an adjustable traction control.









The car has also Brembo brakes, a Ohlins adjustable suspension and it will be able to take part in the Pirelli World Challenge, the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge and the rest of the races of the GT category.