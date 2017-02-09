2017 Nissan Titan King Cab

Nissan unveiled today at the Chicago auto show the Titan King Cab, which can carry up to 6 people. The car is offered in 4×2 and 4×4 versions and mechanically it is equipped with a 5.6-liter V8 producing 390 hp, combined with a 7-speed automatic transmission.









It has a maximum towing capacity of 4,272 kg and maximum payload of 743 kg. It is also available with a Cummins 5.0-liter V8 turbo diesel engine producing 310 hp with 752 Nm of torque, combined with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This version has a towing capacity of 5,674 kg and maximum payload of 1,229 kg. Sales of the Titan King Cab will begin from spring.