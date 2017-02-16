Chevrolet Camaro restomod by SR Motors

This second generation Chevrolet Camaro restomod is a creation of a Mexican tuning house, called SR Motors. The car has been named Spartan and it features a new body kit, with its exhaust tailpipes being located on the sides. The car has a beautiful design and it stands on ADV.1 wheels.









The company has not announced if they have changed any of the mechanical parts of the car, but they have said that in the future they plan to also present a restomod Mustang, a Mercedes and a Nissan Z.